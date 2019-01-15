HARKER HEIGHTS — Passing through Knight’s Way in Harker Heights, area residents might have noticed the intensely red sign of a Raising Cane’s with lights on and open for business.
The first Raising Cane’s restaurant in Harker Heights opened its doors on Dec. 13, and the new fast-food joint specializing in chicken fingers has been busy since.
“Harker Heights is a wonderful community and we are truly blessed to be part of it. We are excited to be part of the community and have already started partnering with local schools and organizations,” said Raising Cane’s Marketing Advisor Kari Sanders.
The Harker Heights location marks the sixth Cane’s in the Waco-Temple-Killeen area, joining other 141 locations in Texas, 400 nationwide and 419 internationally. Copperas Cove and Temple each have one Cane’s.
The Harker Heights location features local graphics throughout the restaurant, additional seating, a garage door and covered patio.
Raising Cane’s actively focuses on promoting the development and welfare of pets, businesses, entrepreneurship, and events that promote active lifestyles like races and tournaments. Raising Cane’s also engages activities that fight national hunger like food drives. Last year, $5 million was provided to communities by Raising Cane’s for such efforts.
Learn more about Raising Cane’s and its community events at www.raisingcanes.com.
