A brush fire that erupted Friday in the area of Harmon Road near Pidcoke in northwest Coryell County has spread and has caused property damage, an official said Saturday morning.
"At the last report at least one home was destroyed and one car," said Gary D. Young, Copperas Cove Fire Department deputy fire chief and emergency management coordinator.
“As of right now, the fire on Harmon Road covers approximately 5,000 acres,” he said.
On Friday the fire covered more than 1,000 acres and Texas A&M Forest Service aircraft were seen dropping water onto the fire, according to previous reports.
“We have received assistance from more than 20 departments,” Young said.
