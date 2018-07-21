Scorched land

No injuries were reported in a grass fire around 2 p.m. off Harmon Road in Copperas Cove as of Friday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young.

 Eric Von Franklin | Herald

A brush fire that erupted Friday in the area of Harmon Road near Pidcoke in northwest Coryell County has spread and has caused property damage, an official said Saturday morning.

"At the last report at least one home was destroyed and one car," said Gary D. Young, Copperas Cove Fire Department deputy fire chief and emergency management coordinator.

“As of right now, the fire on Harmon Road covers approximately 5,000 acres,” he said. 

On Friday the fire covered more than 1,000 acres and Texas A&M Forest Service aircraft were seen dropping water onto the fire, according to previous reports.

“We have received assistance from more than 20 departments,” Young said.

Emily Hilley-Sierzchula is reporter for the Killeen Daily Herald. Reach her at emilys@kdhnews.com

Herald reporter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.