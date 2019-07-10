Killeen residents are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection event Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive.
Accepted materials include paints, pesticides, herbicides, household cleaners, acids, used cooking oil, automotive chemicals and automobile batteries. Fluorescent bulbs and tubes will also be accepted.
Materials should be in original containers if possible and should be carefully loaded and secured for transport to prevent spillage or breakage.
No tires, brush, explosives or pressurized containers will be accepted at this event.
This regional event is in partnership with Central Texas Council of Governments and is open to all residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties.
For a list of commonly accepted and prohibited materials, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Recycle.
