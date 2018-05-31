With heat indices expected to remain between 100 and 110 for the next week, the National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Bell, Coryell and surrounding counties through Wednesday.
The outlook was issued to highlight any hazardous weather in the next week, according to Jason Godwin, meteorologist with NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office.
"The main story with that is certainly going to be the heat," Godwin said.
Daily temperatures are predicted to rise into the high 90s, but the added humidity will make it feel much warmer.
Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the 70s for the next week, as well.
The slight chances of rain on Sunday and Monday afternoons won't do anything to break the heat.
"We're going to have a little cold front come down early Sunday," Godwin said. "It's not going to be a huge amount of relief, though."
The forecast indicates the front might have just enough of a push to produce a few isolated showers and storms.
"Most areas won't see any rain," Godwin concluded.
To prevent heat-related illness, drinking plenty of fluids and wearing hats and light colored, lightweight clothing are among the recommendations.
