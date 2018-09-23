Texas Metaphysical Fair

Sheryl T. Martin, right, performs a psychic reading for Donna Esquenazi during the Texas Metaphysical Fair on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

More than 40 vendors were offering services for all varieties of healing Sunday during the Texas Metaphysical Fair at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

“Our goal has always been to help Killeen, on a metaphysical level,” said event organizer Ricardo Gonzales.

Gonzales said the event averages about 225 visitors each time it is held.

The Metaphysical Fair is held every two months, and the next event is scheduled Nov. 18 at the Civic Center.

