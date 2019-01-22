Thanks to fast food restaurants and food trucks, a quick bite is accessible at almost every corner — but a home-cooked meal is usually the healthier option.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the rates for childhood obesity have never been this high. In fact, the number of children and adolescents affected by obesity has more than tripled since the 1970s.
Joanna Moldenhauer, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Advent Health Central Texas in Killeen, sees the problem not just in the available food options, but also in the modern lifestyle.
“There has been a culture shift over the last 30 years,” she said. “The U.S. population today is less active, drives more and tends to eat outside the home several times per week compared to previous generations. This shift toward a more sedentary lifestyle has contributed to a rising obesity rate.”
According to Moldenhauer, there is a variety of factors that can influence one’s body mass index, which is often used as a screening tool to measure obesity.
“Obesity is a complex health issue resulting from modifiable behaviors such as excess calorie intake, lack of physical activity and not getting enough sleep,” she said. “Additionally, genetics, certain medical conditions and medications can increase risk for obesity.”
The BMI is calculated with a person’s weight in kilograms divided by the square of a person’s height in meters.
While a change to a healthy lifestyle and better food options can always be made, parents can give their children a jump-start with offering a balanced diet early on.
“Parents can positively influence a child’s behavior by modeling the way,” Moldenhauer said. “Children mimic the behavior of those around them, so parents who have healthy eating habits are more likely to pass those habits on to their children.”
Family meals on the dinner table without distractions like smartphones, television or toys and involving kids in the cooking process can show them that healthy meal can be fun.
Having a variety of balanced food options accessible at home for snacks throughout the day gives children an option to reach for something healthy and shape their food preference.
“Stock up on fresh fruits and vegetables instead of chips and cookies,” Moldenhauer said. “If healthy options are more visible, a child will be more likely to choose that food.”
Moldenhauer suggested to wash and portion out servings of fruit and vegetables in single serving bags and stock them at eye level in the refrigerator to make the healthy choices more visible and tempting.
Besides healthy snacks, a well-balanced diet for children should consist of nutrient dense foods like whole grains, protein, fruit and vegetables, which play an important role in children’s development.
“Whole grains such as whole wheat breads, brown rice, and oatmeal are good sources of carbohydrate and fiber, essential for energy and regularly moving bowels,” Moldenhauer said.
“Lean, well-cooked meats, fish, eggs, tofu and beans provide protein which is essential for growth. A variety of fresh or frozen colorful fruits and vegetables … provide some carbohydrate, fiber and plenty of vitamins and minerals.”
Limiting high-fat, high calorie foods such as fried foods and sugar-sweetened beverages like lemonade can reduce the risk of weight gain.
Caffeinated beverages like soda especially can provide extra calories without any nutritional benefit.
To have a variety of healthy food options available can also help picky eaters to become interested in trying something new.
“Rather than push healthy foods on children … allow the child to make their own choices among several options,” Moldenhauer said.
Pia Stewart, mother of 2-year-old Maliah, has been trying to introduce new food choices to her daughter — with little success.
“I keep on offering all kind of things, but she keeps on rejecting them,” she said.
While dealing with a picky eater can be frustrating, Stewart suggested parents should stay patient.
“I used to be the pickiest eater as I was a child,” she said. “Keep on trying and don’t force the child. Sooner or later they will start on their own.”
According to Moldenhauer, a child’s appetite and food preferences can change quickly. It can take several attempts of introducing a new food before a child will try it.
Healthy meal and snack ideas for adults and children can be found at www.choosemyplate.gov.
“Just take into consideration appropriate portion sizes for a child’s age,” Moldenhauer said.
