COPPERAS COVE — Fun, upbeat music poured out of the Healthy Hub on Sunday, welcoming customers into the store.
The staff busily made healthy milkshakes while customers chatted and watched television.
The business hosted a grand-opening event Sunday, and all the money raised during the day would be donated to a local fundraiser.
“We have technically been open at this location since November, but we wanted to have a grand opening-type event,” manager Brock Sticker said. “All the funds we raise today are going to Project Graduation in Copperas Cove.”
Project Graduation is an event hosted every year by Copperas Cove Independent School District and other districts across the country.
Project Graduation is a lock-in event at area high schools designed to keep students safe and off the streets immediately following graduation.
The Healthy Hub offers healthy meal replacement shakes. The business also offers energy drink teas.
The Healthy Hub event was from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, and every drink purchased moved them one step closer to their goal.
“The turnout has been really good so far,” Sticker said. “We have seen 80 people so far, and the day isn’t even half over. We are hoping to see about 150 people and raise over $1,000 for Project Graduation.”
Many of the customers at the business had been there before and knew exactly which drinks they wanted to order.
“I like the chocolate chip cookie dough cheesecake and the strawberry cheesecake,” Aubreyanna Hunter said. “I try to be health conscious, and this is healthy food and it’s delicious.”
The Healthy Hub started the event with an hour of “cardio drumming,” a type of exercise that involves drumming on large exercise balls while doing movements like squats and stretches.
“Whenever I am free, I try to do the cardio drumming,” employee Leilani Easley said. “On Wednesdays, I am behind the counter at our Killeen location, so I try to take part in the Monday class.”
The Healthy Hub is at 258 Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Cove.
The Killeen location, Breakthrough Nutrition, is at 2501 S. W. S. Young Drive.
