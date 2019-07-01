The muted thuds and dull booms coming from the direction of Fort Hood are the result of artillery training, according to spokesmen for the post.
The ranges went active shortly after 8 a.m. this morning, and some units were training on mortar rounds soon after they activated, said Fort Hood spokesman Tyler Broadway.
Fort Hood spokesman John Miller said, "It is summer, so someone is going to be out there pretty much all the time."
Fort Hood is the Army's premier installation to train and deploy heavy forces, according to Fort Hood's website. A 214,968-acre installation, Fort Hood is the only post in the United States capable of stationing and training two armored divisions.
The rolling, semi-arid terrain is ideal for multifaceted training and testing of military units and troops, according to the website.
