Hearing set for Tuesday in Belton Lake boating deaths case

BELTON — A Bell County judge denied an attorney’s argument to suppress his client’s blood sample from a case in connection with two boating-related deaths on Belton Lake.
The motion filed and argued May 9 in Judge John Gauntt’s courtroom was denied May 14, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Friday.
Another hearing is scheduled Tuesday, Garza said.
Barrett Thomas represents Jason Bernal, who is charged with two counts each of criminally negligent homicide and intoxication manslaughter in the June 23, 2017, deaths of 4-year-old Kaitlyn Oliver and her father, 37-year-old Patrick Oliver.
Kaitlyn and her father were swimming at Temple Lake Park on Belton Lake when she got caught up in a houseboat’s propellers as Bernal reportedly backed it up in the shallow water, officials said. Her father was critically injured while trying to assist his daughter.
Oliver died days two weeks later in Scott & White Medical Center-Temple from injuries he received when his legs were amputated by the propellers of Bernal’s houseboat.
Thomas had no comment Friday when asked about the motion’s status.
The argument Thomas used was that the search warrant for Bernal’s blood had hearsay and untrue statements in it.
Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple fought to keep the blood sample as evidence against Bernal.
“He ran over two people, smelled of alcohol, admitted he drank and refused to take a blood test,” Strimple previously said.
Thomas questioned Temple Police Officer Blaise Dillenburg about the validity of the information he gave in the affidavit that was given to Bell County Judge Fancy Jezek to sign.
Strimple stressed a lot of “deference” should be given to the fact Jezek decided there was probable cause to issue the warrant.
Thomas didn’t think the errors he pointed out in the warrant were intentionally put there by the police, he said. However, he didn’t believe the warrant for Bernal’s blood was justified.
A plea deal offer made in September 2018 by Strimple was quickly rejected by Bernal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.