Area residents will have a chance to offer their input on the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Master Plan — a 20-year development plan for the facility — during three public hearings next week.
Funded through a Federal Aviation Administration grant, the master plan will provide a guide for airport development over the next 20 years detailing short-, mid- and long-range goals and financial plans to achieve them, according to the city.
As part of the plan’s creation, the lead consultant, Round Rock-based Garver, will hold hearings to court public input on the future of the facility.
The locations, times and dates of the hearings are:
Harker Heights Activities Center, Room C, 400 Indian Trail: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday
Copperas Cove Council Chambers, 508 S. Second St.: 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday
Killeen Utility Collections Conference Room, 210 W. Avenue C: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday
The goal of the hearings will be to update stakeholders on initial findings and recommendations and to solicit comments in the finalization of a master plan, the city said.
The development of the master plan began in August 2016 and has involved review and analysis of all factors related to the airport. Following the scheduled public meetings, consultants will finalize the plan draft to be submitted to the FAA for final approval, the city said.
The airport has been in a period of flux after Delta, one of three commercial providers at the facility, pulled out Jan. 15, leaving American Airlines and United Airlines as the sole operators.
The airport has seen a steady decline in ridership since 2011, although that drop has slightly leveled off in recent months, according to city figures.
