The hot temperatures are expected to slightly subside as the week progresses. High temperatures for Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the upper 90s, but highs will dip into the upper 80s and lower 90s beginning Tuesday, said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Low temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s for much of the week.
