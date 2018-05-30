The calendar may show otherwise, but the heat is proof that summer is officially here.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that Thursday’s heat index will rise above 100 degrees.
The actual temperature should reach 98 degrees, as well.
Overnight lows will drop only to the mid-70s.
Friday’s high is predicted to be 97 degrees, with 99 forecast for Saturday, and 97 on Sunday, when there is also a slight chance of rain.
“We haven’t broken any records for high temperatures yet this year,” said Jennifer Dunn, meteorologist with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office. The average temperature for May 2018 is already in the top ten on the record books, she added.
Dunn credits an upper level high pressure dome over much of the state for the exceptionally warm temperatures.
With the normal average temperatures for the last week of May ranging between 87 and 89 degrees, Dunn observed, “It’s a little bit early to have temperatures this high.”
Recent rains have raised Belton Lake’s level, which now measures less than two feet short of its normal level. Stillhouse Hollow Lake, however, remains approximately 4.5 feet short of normal.
The high temperatures put many at risk for heat-related illnesses.
To prevent heat stroke, it is advisable to wear lightweight, light-colored, loose fitting clothing.
Other suggestions from the WebMD website include:
• Wear a hat with a wide brim
• Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or more
• Drink lots of fluids to prevent dehydration, with electrolyte-rich sports drinks recommended during extreme heat and humidity, to prevent salt depletion.
• Limit physical activity
• Schedule outdoor activities for the coolest time of the day.
Symptoms of heat stroke are:
• Throbbing headache
• Dizziness and light-headedness
• Lack of sweating despite the heat
• Red, hot, and dry skin
• Muscle weakness or cramps
• Nausea and vomiting
• Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak
• Rapid, shallow breathing
• Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
• Seizures
• Unconsciousness
Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.