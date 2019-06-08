The National Weather Service reports hot weather will be in store for the next two days for the Killeen area. Highs for the remainder of Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the upper 90s and heat indecies are expected to reach or exceed 100, meteorologist Monique Sellers said.
The heat is expected to give way Sunday night into Monday as a cold front pushes through. Storms are expected on the leading edge of the cold front.
Precipitation chances increase to 60% Sunday night and remain at 50% for Monday. Some of the potential thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with the biggest threat being strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.
Moving into Tuesday precipitation chances drop to 30% and only slight sprinkles are expected for Wednesday.
The highs for Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the low 80s with lows in the mid-60s. Wednesday is expected to warm back up with the high in the upper 80s, Sellers said.
As of Saturday, water levels at Belton Lake are approximately three feet above average, and water levels at Stillhouse Hollow Lake are approximately five feet above average, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
