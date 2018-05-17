With slim chances of rain in the forecast for the coming week, the heat and gusty winds will be the story.
Wednesday's high of 95 was the warmest day so far this year, according to the National Weather Service.
Conversely, the continued lack of rain is causing drought conditions, with Belton Lake almost two feet below normal level, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake more than 4.5 feet lower than normal, as recorded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Temperatures Friday will rise into the mid-90s, with gusty winds up to 25 mph a factor.
"There's an upper level system that is not letting us cool down," said Bianca Villanueva, meteorologist with the Dallas/Fort Worth NWS office. "It's not letting any cold fronts get near us."
One of the slight rain chances occurs overnight into Saturday, with a 20 percent likelihood of precipitation, continued gusty winds and a low near 70 degrees.
High temperatures Sunday through Wednesday will be near 90 degrees each day, with night time lows around 70.
There is another 20 percent chance of rain from Sunday night into Monday, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.