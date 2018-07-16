A heat wave is anticipated in the Killeen area over the next week, with high temperatures slated to reach up to 104 degrees by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
“One thing that makes this interesting is how hot it’s going to get,” said Meteorologist Lamont Bain with the weather service. “We are expecting a pretty good stretch of 100-degree-plus weather.”
The high temperatures for the first part of the week will be in the upper 90s but will range between the 102 and 103 degrees by Wednesday, Bain said.
He also said overnight low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s and that rain chances are bleak.
“It’s summer in Texas so this isn’t anything too surprising,” Bain said. “But we ask that people be a bit more cognizant with heat safety.”
For heat safety tips, including for those who work in outdoors jobs, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
kfarmer@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7557
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.