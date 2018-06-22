It’s officially summer and the Killeen area is going to feel it this weekend.
“It’s going to be hot, hot, hot,” said Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth.
The weekend started off with a high of 99 on Friday and it’s expected to stay in the mid- to upper 90s through Sunday.
Saturday will reach a high of 98.
It won’t cool down much as Sunday has an expected high of 96.
Next week will stay in the mid-90s with a high of 95 expected for Monday and Tuesday. But the heat will climb back up into the upper 90s as we head into July.
Even after the sun sets, it’ll be warm out with overnight lows expected to be in the high 70s.
“It’ll be dry, sunny and we’re not expecting rain in the Killeen area,” Godwin added, noting that the humidity should also ease up over the weekend.
Rain in the area last week brought only about a half-inch of rain, according to the NWS Quantitative Precipitation Estimates map online.
However, Godwin noted that one major rain event could put a dent into drought conditions but odds of that aren’t likely in the coming month.
With high temperatures expected, the Red Cross reminds people to be aware of the symptoms for heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion often affects athletes, firefighters, construction workers and factory workers. But it can also affects those wearing heavy clothing in a hot, humid environment, according to the Red Cross.
Signs of heat exhaustion include cool, moist, pale, ashen or flushed skin; headache; nausea; dizziness; weakness; and exhaustion.
The Red Cross defines heat stroke as a life-threatening condition that usually occurs by ignoring the signals of heat exhaustion. Heat stroke develops when the body systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning.
Signs of heat stroke include extremely high body temperature, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; confusion; vomiting; and seizures.
