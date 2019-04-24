Heavy rain forecast for the Killeen area finally made its appearance Wednesday just in time for the afternoon commute.
Thunderstorms moved through the area earlier in the day, bringing cooler temperatures and some rain. But the heaviest rain began around 3 p.m.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin, about a half an inch of rain fell at Skylark Airport in Killeen between 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Robert Gray Army Airfield at Fort Hood saw 1.21 inches of rain during that same hour, according to Godwin.
Rainfall totals from midnight to about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday were 2.57 inches at Robert Gray Army Airfield and 1.42 inches at Skylark Airport.
The National Weather Service Issued a Flash Flood Advisory for Bell County just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Godwin said the runoff from the heavy rain would create problems at low water crossings and in areas where there was poor drainage.
“We’re not expecting any widespread flash flooding,” Godwin said. “(But) those spots that flood anytime there is a heavy rain, we might get a little more concerned about those.”
The advisory was set to expire at 7:15 p.m.
Some flooding was reported in the Killeen area. According to the Killeen Police Department, the westbound I-14 exit for Trimmier Road was closed in Killeen just before 4 p.m. Flooding along Central Texas Expressway and Imperial Drive made the closure necessary.
The Killeen Independent School District also canceled a variety of events, telling students and parents to stay home rather than drive through the storm.
Shoemaker High School’s softball playoff game against Rockwall in Waco was postponed. The teams will play a double header at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday and a final game on Saturday at 2 p.m. if needed.
All Middle School soccer games were canceled and rescheduled for the same times on Friday.
The Willow Springs Elementary School Talent Show scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed until May 7.
KISD also canceled the Math Center scheduled for Jackson Professional Learning Center due to the severe weather.
Godwin said the heaviest rain Wednesday passed through eastern Bell County along the I-35 corridor.
Around 11:15 a.m., an 18-wheeler jackknifed at the northbound 285 mile marker on I-35 near Salado. All northbound traffic was routed to the service road at mile marker 284 because all lanes were blocked.
At 5 p.m., the left and center lanes of the interstate were open, though a backup of two to four miles was reported. All lanes were expected to be open just after 6 p.m.
Godwin expected spotty rain to continue into Wednesday night, but said it would taper off from there.
The forecast called for sunshine by Thursday afternoon and lasting through the weekend. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday, and the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. Lows should be in the upper 50s Thursday and Friday, and the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday.
The next chance for rain in the Killeen area isn’t expected until next Tuesday and Wednesday.
