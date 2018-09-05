While the Killeen area experienced some heavy but scattered showers Wednesday, the clouds didn’t drift far enough south to affect the rainfall totals at the Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Airport. Scattered showers hit the Killeen area around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
“What we have seen so far with these kinds of storms is that you can get maybe an inch of rain in scattered storms,” meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth said. “So you probably had some localized rainfall in the area.”
Rain chances are expected to increase as the week goes on, according to the NWS forecast. Thursday’s forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain, while heavy showers are expected to begin Friday afternoon and last through the weekend.
Temperatures are also expected to remain in the mid- to high 80s heading into the weekend.
