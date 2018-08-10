Spots of heavy rain was falling in Killeen this morning, causing slow traffic on Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190.
Traffic was seen backed up in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Rosewood Drive overpass, possibly due to an accident.
Rain chances later this morning and this afternoon drop to about 40 percent, and then pick up tonight at about 60 percent.
Rain chances remain around 50 percent over the weekend.
A city official said there were no streets closed due to reported flooding in Killeen as of 8:45 this morning.
