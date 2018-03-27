The possibility of considerable rain remains in the forecast for the Killeen-Fort Hood area, according to the National Weather Service.
Radar images showed a line of rain approaching Killeen at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and rain was seen in Killeen about 2:45 p.m.
While temperatures will be mild and winds light, the possibility of as much as 3 inches of rainfall and thunderstorms prompted the NWS to issue a flash flood watch for Bell, Coryell and surrounding counties which will last until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"An upper level low system is moving slowly, bringing moisture from the Gulf," said Bianca Villanueva, meteorologist with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office.
By Thursday, the sun returns for the remainder of the week, with daily highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.
The Easter weekend is forecast to be pleasant, as well.
