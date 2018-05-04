With rain set to last most of Friday, the heavy precipitation is causing problems in the Killeen area.
At 9 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory until noon.
Water was flooding some intersections and parking lots early Friday, causing traffic to slow. Standing water was also an issue in locations where drainage was inadequate, according to Patricia Sanchez, meteorologist with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office.
As of 9:15 a.m. no notifications of road closures had been received from Killeen police or Fort Hood authorities.
Rainfall Friday is expected to measure 1 to 2 inches, and temperatures will remain in the 60s, Sanchez said. "The rain will likely end by 6 p.m. and we'll start drying out."
Sanchez added, "A cold front is slowly moving into our area. It should be pretty much south of us by midnight."
Saturday morning, fog could be a problem before 11 a.m. After that, the sun will reappear, and temperatures will rise to 80 degrees.
The rest of the weekend and beginning of the work week are forecast to be sunnier and pleasant, with daily highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.
