For more than an hour Sunday afternoon, the halls of Killeen High School were filled with the sounds of music, as the Heights Concert Band hosted their annual patriot concert in the school’s auditorium. More than 70 area residents — and some out-of-area residents — were in the audience, enjoying the free performance.
“I’ve actually been to this concert twice now; my girlfriend has been a member of the band for 35 years, and she would bring me recordings of their performances so I could listen to them,” Cedar Park resident Tommy Lane Weaver said. “I’ve seen all their shows for the past two years, they are fantastic musicians.”
The one-hour program began with a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner,” followed by “Zampa Overture.”
In addition to residents, many military veterans were in the audience, as well.
“I actually came here with the military,” Killeen resident and Army veterans Harriet Foster said. “I worked as a nurse in the Army before I retired and started teaching at (Central Texas College.”
Foster was at the show with her husband, Bob Weidinger, and the two of them said they have attended the performance for the past three years ever since a friend of theirs (who also happens to be in the band) first invited them.
“I think it is wonderful that (the band) puts on performances like this for the community,” Weidinger said. “I just wish they would do it more often. We try to catch a lot of the local music events they have in town, and they do such a wonderful job.”
The patriotic performance included “Let Freedom Ring!” “A Salute to the Armed Forces,” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” which by a 1987 act of the U.S. Congress, became the official National March of the United States of America.
The final selection was “God Bless America.”
“The performance is more than worth the hour drive to come see this,” Weaver said. “All of the people playing today are fantastic. This is absolutely wonderful.”
