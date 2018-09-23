A move more than a year in the making came to a contested conclusion last week when Stable Life Concepts, a Harker Heights special-needs therapy center, received plat approval for a site on Clear Creek Road near Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
The Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 to approve the new location Monday after city staff said the company’s submitted plat — which includes a 50-foot-wide “passage easement” for a new road — would effectively landlock a parcel of land directly east of it.
At issue was the center’s plan to install parking on both sides of the proposed roadway leading east from Clear Creek, creating a possible dangerous situation if that undeveloped land is built out at a later date.
Director of Planning Ray Shanaa said the city attempted to work with the center and its engineer, Pedro Quintero, of Quintero Engineering, but the proposed parking situation would likely preclude the continuation of the road leading east.
“Our concern is the future — planning has a future connotation to it,” Shanaa told the commissioners. “To go through a parking lot, that’s not a healthful development per state law. We should not approve something that could be a problem tomorrow.”
Despite concerns raised by staff, the commissioners approved the plat after Quintero told them that the land directly east of the plat, which is also owned by Stable Life Concepts, was primarily within the flood plain and was not being proposed for development.
“We feel our client has gone above and beyond to prove to staff that this is a healthful development,” Quintero said. “The city staff is caught up with what’s going to happen if it sells.”
But Monday wasn’t Stable Life Concepts’ first run in with Killeen officials.
In September 2017, the Killeen City Council killed a land use adjustment request by the center to relocate to a 3.74-acre parcel at the northern corner of Watercrest and Cody Poe roads.
During a public hearing prior to the vote, residents of the Lake Crest on the Hill neighborhood on Prestige Loop told the council the relocated center was unwanted due to its being out of character with the residential neighborhood and the possibility of increased traffic.
Lindsey Emmons, the owner of Stable Life Concepts, said the center would be used for one-on-one therapy for special-needs children but could be expanded to adult patients and patients with chronic illnesses.
“Moving from Harker Heights would be beneficial for the clients that we have and our employees,” Emmons said during the hearing.
Opponents to the request, including Blaine Smith, a Prestige Loop resident, said bringing a business so close to the neighborhood would damage quality of life and increase traffic and danger to neighborhood children.
“When I go out on my patio, it’s the first thing I’ll see out the back of my house,” Smith said. “When more traffic comes into that area, they’re going to use that loop as a detour.”
Current employees of Stable Life Concepts and parents of children at the center also addressed the council, highlighting the number of patients from military families and the convenience of a center so close to Fort Hood.
The center’s new site will be directly south of Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation, a 120-bed long-term care facility that opened its doors last fall.
