HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday approved extending City Manager David Mitchell’s contract that was set to expire in October.
Following a closed meeting, Councilman John Reider moved to extend Mitchell’s current contract to September 2021. The council unanimously passed the motion 4-0. Councilwoman Jody Nicholas was absent.
The extension includes a 2.5 percent salary increase and an increase toward retirement. The contract was changed to increase paid leave to 200 hours from 160 hours.
