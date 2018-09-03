As the lights dimmed and the music began to play, the audience gathered at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center on Sunday grew quiet.
When the curtain rose, dancers from the Rising Stars Cheer, Dance & Tumble music studio in Harker Heights took their marks and leapt into action.
The more than 30 children were celebrating the group’s one-year business anniversary.
“This was a childhood dream of ours to be able to do this,” Nikisha Grinstead said.
Grinstead and her two sisters, Keshone and Keshawn Roberts, own the dance studio.
Grinstead said she came to the area five years ago because of the military and the three women decided it was time to act on their dream.
“At the time, (Nikisha) was living in Abilene and (Keshawn) was living in Florida,” Keshone Roberts said. “(Keshawn) moved here to be a part of the studio and (Nikisha) drives (between Abilene and Killeen).”
The trio teach a variety of different dance styles and they try to change the styles they teach depending on what time of year it is currently. The girls at the recital Sunday night had been practicing for the event all summer and volunteered their time to be a part of the show.
“The dancing they are doing tonight is 100 percent praise dancing,” Keshone Roberts said. “We are a Christian-based organization, but we don’t force Christianity on anyone; we want everyone to come and be a part of what we do.”
The sisters said the business is about more than just dancing to them. They said they feel as though the kids who participate as well as their parents are a part of their family.
“All of our hearts are so big,” Grinstead said. “We take care of these kids like they are our own. This makes our hearts smile.”
Keshawn Roberts added, “This goes beyond cheer and dance.”
Rising Stars Cheer, Dance & Tumble is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday.
Business’ hours are 3:50 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.