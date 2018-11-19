1. Yes. The fee won’t impact residents much, but it will provide $1.6 million for roads.

2. Yes. It spreads the responsibility for city road maintenance equitably.

3. No. The fee may be small, but the city shouldn’t add it to residents’ tax burden.

4. No. There is no assurance the city will spend the revenue from the fee wisely.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether the fee is a good strategy for funding road repairs.

Vote

View Results