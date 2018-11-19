Members of the Harker Heights Fire Department, in conjunction with the Harker Heights Lions Club, spent most of their Monday morning handing out Thanksgiving baskets to those who otherwise might not have had a nice Thanksgiving meal this year.
The program has been in place for over 30 years.
Members of the fire department and the Lions Club went early Monday morning to pick up the food from H-E-B, then put the baskets together, so the 56 recipients could begin picking up those baskets by 9 a.m.
The line for the basket pickup had already begun as early as 7:30 a.m.
“We’re here to serve,” Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Gallenstein said. “It’s a great program ... between the Lions Club and the community, that’s what makes it work.”
