The Harker Heights Fire Department near 8:30 p.m. Thursday night responded to a fire at a two-story residential home under construction, according to a news release.
Nobody was injured in the blaze at 1205 Rocky Ridge Trail. First units on scene arrived to find the structure “completely engulfed in flames,” according to the release.
A defensive attack was initiated, and protection of adjacent structures was performed. No other structures were damaged, and within 20 minutes, the fire was under control, according to the department.
“The home was a new building under construction and is considered a complete loss,” the department said in the release.
Heights firefighters requested help from the Killeen Fire Department, according to the release. Upon Killeen’s arrival, however, the fire was under control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.