Brown mug

Ronnell Lamont Brown

 Harker Heights Police mug

A Friday night argument turned violent and ended with an arrest.

Police reports say an off-duty Killeen police officer heard gunshots and a woman screaming in the 900 block of Travis Lane and Beeline Lane around 9:25 p.m.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.