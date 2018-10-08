Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the last name of the man who died.
NOLANVILLE — Nolanville Police Chief Dan Porter released the identity Monday of a man killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident.
Fred James Perkins, 58, of Harker Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke after he apparently lost control of his motorcycle in the 900 block of the Interstate 14 westbound service road.
The accident was “pretty straight forward,” Porter said.
Perkins came upon a sweeping S-curve on the service road, swung wide into the curve and lost control, Porter said. The 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle may have hit gravel that caused him to lose control. Parker traveled 120 feet before stopping.
A person driving behind Perkins' motorcycle saw what happened and described it to Nolanville Police officers who arrived at the scene shortly after the 3:50 p.m. call.
Perkins was unresponsive at the scene and emergency personnel couldn’t revive him. An air ambulance was dispatched.
His body was transported to the CenTex Mortuary in Temple.
Perkins’ blood sample was taken to be sent for evaluation, which is normal procedure in a fatality accident, Porter said. The toxicology results should be back in a few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.