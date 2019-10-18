Quinton Ford

A Harker Heights man pleaded guilty on Friday to two armed robberies that took place earlier this year.

Quinton Ford, 17, “pleaded guilty to both charges of aggravated robbery,” said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. She said the plea arrangement is for a cap on the sentence at 40 years in prison. Judges do not have to follow plea arrangements.

