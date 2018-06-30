A Harker Heights police officer was injured Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was attempting to make a traffic stop, an official said Saturday.
“A Harker Heights Police Motor Officer who was attempting to catch up with a traffic violator on the Knights Way bridge turnaround lost control of his motorcycle while turning left onto westbound East Central Texas Expressway,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer. “The motorcycle was laid down as it skidded across both lanes of the westbound traffic lanes on East Central Texas Expressway, separating the officer from the motorcycle as it was sliding across the roadway and into the driveway of a local business.”
Harker Heights EMS transported the officer to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and he remains in the intensive care unit, Miller said.
The accident happened at 12:18 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Central Texas Expressway, Miller said.
Accident investigators from the Harker Heights and Killeen Police departments are looking into the crash.
