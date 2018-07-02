A Harker Heights police officer who was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon was moved from the intensive care unit into a regular room on Monday, an official said.
Officer Clyde Hicks had been under observation in the ICU at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple since crashing his motorcycle Saturday afternoon, said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer, on Monday.
“Officer Hicks is talking and appears to be stable." said “I don’t have time table on when he will be released to go home."
The officer lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to catch up with a traffic violator on the Knights Way bridge turnaround, Miller said on Saturday.
“The driver of the vehicle the officer was trying to catch up with kept going,” Miller said.
Around 12:18 p.m., Hicks was turning left onto westbound East Central Texas Expressway when “the motorcycle was laid down,” he said.
The motorcycle “skidded across both lanes of the westbound traffic lanes on East Central Texas Expressway, separating the officer from the motorcycle as it was sliding across the roadway and into the driveway of a local business,” Miller said, previously.
Harker Heights EMS transported Hicks to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Accident investigators from the Harker Heights and Killeen Police departments are looking into the crash.
