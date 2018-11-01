Apparently, the Harker Heights Police Department found a container with a “large amount of U.S. currency,” and wants to give it back to it’s rightful owner, according to a news release from HHPD. However, the owner will first have to answer some questions from police.
“To claim this cash it will be necessary to provide an accurate dollar value of the money recovered, along with a description of the container and its contents,” according to the news release issued Thursday morning. “Failure to contact the Harker Heights Police Department within 90 days of the posting of this notice, shall result in this U.S. currency being disposed of in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas.”
Police said the container of money was found in a parking lot of business in Harker Heights, but declined to say when or offer more specifics.
If no one claims the money in the allotted time, it would eventually go into the city of Harker Heights' general fund, said HHPD spokesman Lt. Stephen Miller.
He said police don't know if the money was part of a crime or drug deal.
The contact person is Paul Carey, evidence custodian for the Harker Heights Police Department. His phone number is 254–953–5486.
