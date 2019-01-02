Harker Heights police are investigating after a shots fired incident damaged a person's home in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
Police were dispatched to the home in the 400 block of Kodiak Circle at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
"It appears to have been a case of shots fired at New Year, but when the bullet came down it went through a roof of a residential home and made a hole in the ceiling," said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer. "The bullet was found on the floor."
No arrests have been made in the case.
