The Harker Heights Police Department on Thursday released the name of the Belton woman killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday.
Loretta Townsend, 58, was killed when she was riding her 2010 Goldwing Trike motorcycle and lost control trying to make a turn into a driveway in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway, said HHPD Lt. Stephen Miller, in a press release.
Emergency services were notified at 9:21 a.m. about the accident.
Townsend was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple by Harker Heights Fire Department’s EMS service but she succumbed to her injuries, Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.