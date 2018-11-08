Harker Heights police are searching for a suspect in a gas station robbery Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Heights police responded to a Murphy USA at around 10:05 p.m. in reference to a robbery call.
A preliminary investigation showed a black male approached the station kiosk, pointed a silver revolver at an employee and demanded everything in the cash register to include everything under the drawer and two cartons of Newport 100’s cigarettes, police said.
The male suspect then fled north on foot towards and around a building where moments later a white sedan was seen departing for an Interstate 14 turnaround and heading west, police said.
The suspect was described as wearing a gray-colored hoodie, black cargo shorts, and Jordan shoes (white with black bottoms).
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
