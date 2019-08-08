The City of Harker Heights is asking the public to conserve water due to a large-diameter water main damaged by a contractor.
Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell said, "We are appealing to the public to avoid unnecessary use of water until the line is repaired. Such as, utilizing lawn sprinklers, washing vehicles, watering plants, etc."
