Due to the amorphous start of the Harker Heights Community Thanksgiving Service, no one involved in the annual event can quite pinpoint the exact year it began, but everyone agrees it is something that has been happening for at least 20 years.
“We all say it has been happening for over 21 years,” Kiwanis member and event organizer Bob Dunlap said. “We (The Kiwanis Club) weren’t involved in the service initially. It started with just a group of local pastors who decided they wanted to have a community Thanksgiving service.”
Dunlap said he was approached by the pastors because he was in charge of organizing the annual Easter Sunrise Service, and they wondered if he’d be willing to organize the Thanksgiving services, too.
Now, each church involved in the community service plays host to the event every five or six years, and the congregations of the other churches head to the host church’s sanctuary for the event.
This year’s Community Thanksgiving Service was hosted at Trinity Baptist Church.
Other participating churches were Crossway Korean Baptist Church, First Assembly of God, First Baptist Church, Harker Heights Community Church, Harker Heights United Methodist Church, New Beginnings Church and Saint Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church.
“I think it has been about five years since we have hosted this event,” Pastor David Morgan of Trinity Baptist Church said. “This service is a chance for the community churches to get together and just celebrate Thanksgiving.”
Each pastor and reverend from the participating churches — and several deacons — played a part in the church service.
Deacon Adam Klaus from Saint Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church gave the sermon.
Rev. Philemon Brown from Harker Heights Community Church led the joys, concerns and intercessions portion of the service.
“We are dealing with a lot of things right now, but God is still in charge,” Brown said. “It would be a beautiful expression of love for us to pause our lives and go out and act on the concerns of the community.”
