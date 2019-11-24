Thanksgiving has a very distinct smell with which it is associated. It is turkey and pumpkin pie and cranberries, all coated in a strong layer of cinnamon. That smell filled the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Dr., as hundreds of community residents turned up for the annual Thanksgiving Feast on Sunday.

“We have been hosting the Thanksgiving Feast here for at least the past three or four years,” Constance Greenhow with the E Center said. “Last year we had around 200 people attend, and we have had about 400 tell us they were coming today.”

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.