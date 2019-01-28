HARKER HEIGHTS — A news conference called by the Harker Heights Fire Department on Monday created a gathering of more than representatives from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Army Corps of Engineers and the media.
Residents in the neighborhood joined the group and had an opportunity to ask questions of all the experts who are creating a firebreak in the southwest quadrant of Harker Heights.
An A&M Forest Service spokesperson said the project is on schedule.
The three large dirt movers are cleaning out trees and underbrush to create a 25-foot-wide firebreak in the areas behind the neighborhoods on land that belongs to the Army Corps of Engineers, the spokesperson said.
The firebreak will allow fire equipment to navigate the area and protect residents from fire.
Several residents in the neighborhood said they are pleased with this cooperative project.
It took about four years to plan for the project.
