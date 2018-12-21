Heights wreck

Harker Heights fire and police officials work the scene of a vehicle accident Friday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14.

 By Jacob Brooks | Herald staff writer

Traffic moving eastbound on Interstate 14 in Harker Heights was jammed Friday morning after a a single-vehicle crash.

A Mercedes vehicle lost control and crashed into barrier cables and poles, according to Lt. Stephen Miller with the Harker Heights Police Department. The barriers prevented the vehicle from crashing into vehicles on the westbound side, he said. 

There were no apparent injuries, according to Miller, who said the driver refused to be checked out.

The vehicle was towed, and the driver of the wrecked vehicle went with the tow truck.

mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553

Tags

Herald staff writer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.