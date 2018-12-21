Traffic moving eastbound on Interstate 14 in Harker Heights was jammed Friday morning after a a single-vehicle crash.
A Mercedes vehicle lost control and crashed into barrier cables and poles, according to Lt. Stephen Miller with the Harker Heights Police Department. The barriers prevented the vehicle from crashing into vehicles on the westbound side, he said.
There were no apparent injuries, according to Miller, who said the driver refused to be checked out.
The vehicle was towed, and the driver of the wrecked vehicle went with the tow truck.
