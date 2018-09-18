A helicopter and plane search were launched Tuesday as part of a countywide sweep for a 52-year-old Coryell County man who has been missing since Sept. 7, according to a sheriff’s department official.
Coryell County Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox said the department was involved in a morning helicopter search for Brian Nesbit, who was last seen at his home in the 100 block of County Road 931 near the unincorporated community of Flat, near Gatesville. Following the helicopter search, a search by plan was also conducted with no results.
“We have nothing new,” Wilcox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.