Nonprofit organization Helping the Hands that Feed the Homeless celebrated its annual thank you banquet Saturday at the Shilo Inn in Killeen.
This year’s banquet was less formal than the previous Helping the Hands events. Guests were encouraged to relax, have a good time, and square dance.
The banquet was cowboy themed, with cowboy boot-shaped drinking glasses and guests wearing “cowboy” attire and hats.
It’s also the first time the banquet wasn’t held at the Courtyard by Marriott.
Helping the Hands that Feed the Homeless is an organization formed by local business woman Theresa Anderson to recognize individuals and orga-
nizations making an active effort to assist the homeless.
The banquet has been well-supported in the community and this year, 158 people filled the Shilo Inn for the event. Normally at least 200 people attend, but the size of the event space this year caused Anderson to limit invitees.
“It was a dream; I asked God. I said, I want you to create something for me that no one else is doing. These are people that worked 24/7, that clean and cook, and all of that, that haven’t been known out in front,” Anderson said when asked what inspired her to create such a unique organization, “For eight years I have brought them, celebrate them, and love on them to say thank you,” .
It’s all about those behind the scenes, Anderson said.
The first Saturday in November, Helping the Hands hosts its annual banquet celebration to honor organizations and volunteers. This year, 13 organizations were honored: the Mission Soup Kitchen of Killeen, Second Chance, Can Network, United Methodist Church, Heritage Houses, Nolanville Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, Harker Heights Food Bank, House of Mercy, Teaching Them to Love Ministry, Hamilton Manjang Mission House, Killeen Food Center and the Cove Soup Kitchen.
The event opened at 9 a.m. with Helping the Hands supporting organization Ladies in Prayer Station leading a prayer and reconvened at 4 p.m. for the banquet.
LIPS founder Lillian Billie was pleased with the morning turnout of six represented churches among the group in attendance.
Special guest speaker Bishop LaDell Thomas Jr. of the Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise, Church of God in Christ gave a message that encouraged love and crime prevention.
Other activities included a quarter auction; silent auction; raffle; vendors; dinner and refreshments; and special performances by the Killeen Kickers Square Dance Club.
Helping the Hands is accepting corporate and individual sponsorships. Stay updated on Helping the Hands by following @helpinghandsfeed on Facebook or by visitingwww.helpinghandsthatfeedthehomeless.com/.
Monetary and item donations, and volunteers are encouraged and welcome. Contact Anderson at 360-481-9206 for volunteer opportunities, sponsorship, and to make donations.
