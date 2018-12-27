What goes up must come down. That same philosophy can be applied to the yearly Christmas tree after the holidays come and go.
Area cities offer residents convenient ways to dispose of them.
Killeen
The City of Killeen will hold its annual Christmas Tree Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W. S. Young Drive.
The city offers the recycling option as an alternative to sending trees to landfills.
Decorations including tinsel, ornaments and lights must be removed. Trees will be chipped, shredded and offered back as landscaping mulch.
Copperas Cove
The City of Copperas Cove does not hold an annual tree disposal event, but encourages residents to place expired Christmas trees on their curbside during regularly scheduled bulk/brush/recycle pick-up day
Trees will be collected for no additional fees.
Harker Heights
Residents of Harker Heights may drop off expired Christmas trees at the city’s transfer station, 1761 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, free of charge.
The station is open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
