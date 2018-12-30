Thoughtful water-use planning remains critical even as ongoing water conservation efforts have resulted in stable, statewide water use.
According to a December report from the Water Conservation Advisory Council to the 86th Texas Legislature, water conservation efforts must be considered in tandem with Texas’ future population growth to maintain stable water availability.
The report predicts a 70 percent state population increase (51 million people) by the year 2070.
That’s a lot of water that will be needed in drought-prone Texas.
“Killeen is fortunate not to have experienced water shortages. However, we know water is a precious resource that can be affected by natural and man-made causes,” said Killeen Executive Director of Communications Hilary J. Shine.
According to the Texas Water Development Board, fluctuations in social and economic trends, laws, climate, water-use efficiency, and technology make water needs unpredictable.
Killeen actively pursues water-use efficiency by implementing a Water Conservation Plan during the summer months when water demand in the locale is highest.
Between May 1 and Sept. 30, Stage 1 water conservation plans go in effect to focus on public education to encourage voluntary conservation efforts from the public.
“Public education helps increase awareness of daily usage, so people will change their habits,” said Shine, who shared practical, easy actions that could help Texas water conservation efforts.
Here are five water-saving resolutions to starting the year off in the direction of conserving water (and a smaller water bill).
1. Don’t let the water run needlessly while you wash dishes, brush your teeth, shave, soap in the shower, thaw frozen meat, etc.
2. Appreciate clean water? Let others know. Reminding each other to practice water conservation and educating others on its importance can result in habits that conserve water use.
3. Conduct a home inspection (plumbing, toilets, water heater systems, fridge connections, backyard faucets — everywhere you can think of). Fixing leaks can prevent needless water waste.
4. Landscape right. Use sprinklers overnight rather than in the day. Harvest rainwater, unused ice from the freezer, soap-less rinsing water in the sink, etc. for plants.
5. Take shorter showers; opt for a shower versus a bath.
Additional guidance can be found on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality website at www.tceq.texas.gov and the Water Conservation Advisory Council at www.savetexaswater.org
