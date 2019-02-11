Here comes the sun

The freezing temperatures are gone, and things can get back to normal this week. Well, as normal as Texas weather can get.
According to the National Weather Service, the cloud cover and rain chances are expected to blow out of the area Tuesday, and although high temperatures will be in the upper 50s, the windchill may make it feel a little cooler.
Temperatures Tuesday night will dip back down in to the low 30s.
By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be back in the mid- to upper 60s, with sunny skies.
From Friday morning to Monday afternoon, the area saw an accumulation of .3 inches of precipitation, bringing the total for the year to date to 2.29 inches.
The warmer temperatures and dry weather are expected to stick around throughout the week, but don’t put the winter coats away just yet. According to the weather service, another strong cold front could make its way through the area by the weekend.
The Herald will have more on that cold front throughout the week as conditions develop.
