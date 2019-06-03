The high is expected to be 90 today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny, with south-southeast wind of 5 mph to 15 mph, and gust of up to 20 mph possible, the weather service reports.
On Tuesday, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 88 and south wind 5 to 10 mph, the weather service said.
On Wednesday, however, showers and thunderstorms are likely - 60 percent likely - mainly after 1 p.m. Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 and south-southeast wind of 5 to 15 mph, the weather service said.
On Wednesday night, the weather service forecasts a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.