The next few days could be a wet and windy.
The National Weather Service predicts scattered thunderstorms in the coming days. Chances for precipitation will range from 40 to 60 percent over the weekend, and at least a 20 percent chance will persist through the entire week.
Winds that can reach up to 60 mph will be concentrated to small areas, according to meteorologist Dennis Cain. Hail is not expected, Cain said, since it would be atypical for this time of year.
“Most of the storms won’t produce that kind of wind,” Cain said.
The rain won’t do much for abnormally dry drought conditions, as the showers will be widespread and fleeting, according to Cain.
High temperatures will be slightly down, dipping into the low 90s, the NWS predicts.
A slight reprieve in heat could aid those who have to endure time outside, which has been a concern for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The DPS Thursday announced a temporary measure to reduce overcrowding at six driver license offices (Conroe, Denton, Houston-Dacoma, Plano, Rockwall and Temple). Beginning Monday, these six locations will provide only mandatory in-office transactions until Aug. 31, according to a press release.
“The majority of Texans who are eligible to conduct their transaction online, by phone or by mail, which would allow them to skip the trip to a DL office altogether, currently are not taking advantage of these convenient options,” said DPS Sgt. David Roberts in a written statement. “This results in more customers inside DL offices and longer wait times, including for those who are required to come into an office.”
Customers are regularly subject to waiting outside the building as DPS works to accommodate customer demand while also complying with fire code laws, according to Roberts. With the extreme summer heat comes a life-safety concern for customers.
Alternate full-service locations are available. For the Temple office, customers will be referred to the Killeen Driver License Office, 5100 West Elms Road, or Georgetown Driver License Office, 1070 Westinghouse Road.
