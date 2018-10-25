Voters have taken to the polls this week as the first four days of early voting have come to an end. Despite some unfavorable weather in the middle of the week, numbers continue to skyrocket past those from the last midterm elections.
In Bell County, daily early voting totals for Thursday are as follows:
Returned mail: 190
Belton Annex Tank: 1,300
Harker Heights Parks and Rec: 727
Killeen Annex: 515
Killeen Community Center: 974
Salado Civic Center: 312
Temple Annex: 1,216
The four-day total for Bell County is 5,380. Early voting numbers compared to 2014 continue to surge. For instance, the Killeen Community Center saw only 261 votes on the fourth day of 2014 early voting.
Numbers in Coryell County have also surpassed those of 2014.
A total of 899 attended the polls Thursday, bringing the total to 5,125 for the week. In Copperas Cove, 481 ballots were cast Thursday, and in Gatesville, there were 418 ballots.
In 2014, only 1,369 ballots were cast by the fourth day of early voting in Coryell County.
