By Cerone White
Herald Correspondent
What do you believe Dr. King’s views would be if he were still alive regarding the kneeling protest? How relevant is Dr. King’s text and philosophy regarding this matter?
These were the topics up for debate at the second Martin Luther King Jr., Drum Major For Justice Oratorical Contest sponsored by the local chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b----- off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” U.S. President Donald Trump said at a rally in 2017.
How would King have responded to Trump when he called professional football taking a knee during the playing of the anthem an S.O.B?
Seven contestants who are in grades nine through 12 had to answer those questions at the Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen on Saturday.
Artist Tyson of Henderson High school won the competition and walked away with $500. In his speech, he asked the question, “What if injustice came knocking at your door -- what would you do?
“I am really happy that I won today’s contest,” Tyson said. “I worked really hard in preparing for it.”
Tyson’s position was that everyone should be treated equally and that Colin Kaepernick — the player who started the movement of taking a knee during the playing of the anthem — and Dr. King both shared the same dreame where everyone would be treated equally regardless of the color of their skin.
This year Devonte Shannon from KISD Early College High School took second place and Jermahal Coleman from Harker Heights High School took third place.
“I will be entering next year’s contest again and I will prepare better,” Shannon said. “I really enjoy, and this has helped me with my self-confidence.”
Of the judges present in this year’s Martin Luther King Jr., Drum Major for Justice Oratorical contest, there were some local notables, which included the Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, and Killeen City Councilman Gregory Johnson, among others.
This year the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc not only hosted the second oratorical contest but also paid tribute to Dr. King’s legacy with a video tribute.
“A rubber band is not fully used until it’s stretched, so with that being said we want more people to apply for next year’s contest don’t be afraid,” said Dr. Edward Hill, member. “So be willing to stretch, be willing to conquer your fears. We are building leaders.”
